James Gunn's Superman Legacy gets a title change! In a celebratory post on Superman's birthday, Gunn announced the film's new title - simply Superman. He also unveiled a first look at the movie with a close-up image of the new Superman suit. The film is slated for release in July 2025, promising to be the first instalment in the newly rebooted DC Universe. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Shares First Cast Photo After Table Read with David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

Superman Legacy Is Now Superman:

