Janice Burgess, acclaimed for creating the Nickelodeon hit series The Backyardigans and contributing as a writer for Winx Club, passed away at 72, as confirmed by her long-time colleague Fracaswell Hyman. The duo shared a history of collaboration. Details regarding Burgess' cause of death remain currently undisclosed. Mickey Cottrell, Star Trek Actor and Producer, Dies at 79. Janice Burgess No More: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fracaswell Hyman (@fracaswell)

