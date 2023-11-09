Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto surprised New Yorkers as he scaled the iconic Empire State Building on November 9, not for a movie stunt, but to captivate attention and announce the 30 Seconds To Mars Seasons 2024 World Tour. In a historic twist, Leto's climb echoed the legendary moment when King Kong ascended the skyscraper in 1933 for the very first time. Morbius: Jared Leto Would Go to the Washroom With Crutches as Part of Staying in Character While Filming.

See This Video

In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place. pic.twitter.com/W0CTuZ6rQL — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)