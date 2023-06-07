Jared Leto is back with his antics yet again. The actor was seen climbing a hotel wall in Berlin without any sort of gear or protection, and nobody knows why. Dressed in pants and a t-shirt, Jared was filmed going up and down the wall. At the end of the video he stood outside a window of the hotel on the wall, as a group of people filmed him from below. Tron Ares With Jared Leto Attached to Star in Works at Disney, Joachim Rønning to Direct the Project - Reports.

Watch Jared Climb A Wall:

Jared Leto was spotted climbing up a hotel without any type of protection. pic.twitter.com/3sxF0YBSMa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)