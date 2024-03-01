Former cast members of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, have called it quits after four years of togetherness. Cartwright announced the news on their podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she said during the podcast episode. The two got married in June 2019 in Kentucky. Oscars 2024: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Other Celebs Added to Presenters List for the Prestigious Event!

