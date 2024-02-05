Amidst celebrating his Dr Dre Global Impact award at Grammys 2024, Jay Z leveraged the platform to critique the ceremony's history of overlooking Beyoncé's artistry, particularly her consistent exclusion from the Album of the Year category. "We want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective because it’s music and it opinion-based, but some things," he said onstage. Have a look! Grammys 2024: Recording Academy Mistakenly Announces Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice As Winners, Fans React.

Jay Z Slams Grammys 2024:

Jay-Z calling out the #GRAMMYs for never awarding Album of the Year to Beyoncé on stage. pic.twitter.com/IpvTvOJqDM — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

