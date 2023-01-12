Evan Peters won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his performance as Jeffrey Dahmer, in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim's mother, Shirley Hughes does not agree with "people winning acting roles from playing killers". Her son was Tony Hughes who was deaf and could not speak. He was drugged by the serial killer after he was invited back to Dahmer's apartment, and then killed. Dahmer: Why is Evan Peters' Jeffrey Dahmer True-Crime Drama Getting Backlash? Exploring Details Behind the Highly Controversial Netflix Series.

