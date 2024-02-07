Ross may have famously said, We were on a break, to Rachel in Friends, but it seems that's not the case! The Super Bowl 2024 commercial recently reunited Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer but with a hilarious twist. In the advertisement, Aniston's Rachel appears to forget her on-screen love, Schwimmer, leading to comedic confusion as he tries to jog her memory of their iconic sitcom. Schwimmer's exasperation and Aniston's blunt yet hilarious responses perfectly capture the essence of their beloved characters, proving that the Friends chemistry is still alive and kicking, even on the grand stage of the Super Bowl. With cameo appearances from other A-listers, the commercial is a star-studded affair that keeps the laughs rolling. Super Bowl 2024: Deadpool 3, A Quiet Place Day One, IF and More - Trailers Expected to Land During Movie Spots.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in Super Bowl 2023 Commercial:

