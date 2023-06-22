Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in the upcoming sex comedy No Hard Feelings. The film will hit the theatres tomorrow. However, critics have given thumbs up for this flick. Well, the actress who was busy with promotions of this movie, was spotted in NYC. Jennifer was seen taking a stroll in the city on a sunny day. The 32-year-old actress wore comfy outfit for her outing. She was seen dressed in a loose pants and white-shirt. The No Hard Feelings actress completed her solo stroll look with black sunglasses, cap and slip-on sandals. Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Scene From No Hard Feelings Leaked! Oscar-Winning Actress' Full-Frontal Beach Fight Goes Viral on Social Media.

No Hard Feelings Actress Jennifer Lawrence

