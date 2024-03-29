Soap actress Jennifer Leak passed away at 76 on March 18 at her home in Florida. Her ex-husband, Tim Matheson, announced the news on Facebook on March 27. Leak reportedly battled a rare neurological disease before her passing. Her acting career began with her film debut in 1968's Yours, Mine and Ours. She then transitioned to television, landing roles in popular dramas like Hawaii Five-O, Nero Wolfe and more. May her soul RIP. Lynne Marta Dies at 78 of Cancer, Actress Was Best Known for Her Roles in Footloose and Days of Our Lives.

RIP Jennifer Leak

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)