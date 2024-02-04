Jennifer Lopez returned to Saturday Night Live, showcasing her upcoming album "This Is Me...Now" with a lively performance of the lead single, "Can't Get Enough." Last seen on SNL in 2019 as a host, Lopez was accompanied on stage by rappers Latto and Redman. Her forthcoming album is a sequel to the 2002 release "This Is Me...Then." The album, described in a press release as a reflection of her emotional journey over the past two decades, particularly credits the influence of her marriage to Ben Affleck during the creative process, drawing inspiration from their connection during the 2002 album's creation. This Is Me…Now – A Love Story Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Opens Her Heart Out in Her Next Musical Epic! To Stream on Prime Video from This Date (Watch Video).

Watch Jennifer Lopez Perform "Can't Get Enough" From Her Album "This Is Me...Now"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)