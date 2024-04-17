Jerusalem-born rapper Saint Levant made a remarkable entrance onto the Coachella stage, choosing to dedicate his performance to Gaza. With a heartfelt introduction, the 23-year-old artist emphasised the ongoing struggles faced by the people of Gaza, condemning it as a brutal genocide and stressing the prolonged occupation of Palestine. As his voice echoed across the festival grounds, Palestinian flags flew high, and chants of Free Palestine reverberated through the crowd. Saint Levant's decision to spotlight Gaza's plight earned him widespread acclaim from fans and Palestinian activists, igniting a wave of online support and solidarity for the cause. AP Dhillon Proclaims 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala' and 'Media is Controlled' in His IG Response to Criticism For Smashing Guitar at Coachella 2024.

Saint Levant Stands for Gaza at Coachella

Rapper Saint Levant dedicated his debut set at Coachella to his fellow Palestinians in Gaza. His performance was unavailable to watch after the festival’s broadcasting this weekend. https://t.co/2MkT8Oh2mx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2024

