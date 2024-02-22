John Cena adopts unique tactics to promote his upcoming R-rated comedy, Ricky Stanicky. Recently, he made a surprising announcement on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that he is now on OnlyFans. While the page isn't for Cena, it's for his character, Ricky Stanicky. The subscription is free, and the page currently features a short film of Cena in a dress licking a dirty cardboard box. Sharing the update on X, he wrote, “like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in the bio. @onlyfans.” Cena's unconventional approach to promotion has left many intrigued and curious about what other surprises await. John Cena’s Latest Instagram Post Proves He’s a True Shah Rukh Khan Fan – Here’s Why!.

John Cena On OnlyFans

…like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)