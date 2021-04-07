Hollywood star Ruby Rose who has featured in CW Series Batwoman and acted alongside Keanu Reeves' John Wick gives a surprising deets from her home. The actress takes fans a tour of the hydroponic farming she did at home and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story. What we see in the background is a cool portrait of lord Hanuman wearing Nike shoes. Earlier, she shared a TikTok video on Instagram where we can clearly see that portrait in the background. Who knows Ruby Rose might be a devotee of Lord Hanuman.

Glimpse From Ruby Rose's Instagram Story

Ruby Rose's Instagram Story That Has Lord Hanuman Portrait (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You Can See The Hanuman Portrait in Ruby Rose TikTok Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)