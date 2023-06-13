Johnny Depp has reportedly donated $1million to charity which he received from ex-wife Amber Heard as a settlement from their explosive defamation trial. Yeah, you reading that correct! According to reports, the money will be divided equally between five different organisations, which comes to around $200K each. As per TMZ, the charities which Depp is doing the deed are - Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance. Johnny Depp's Attorney Announces Donating $1 Million From Amber Heard Settlement to Charity.

Johnny Depp Donates Full Settlement Money to Charity:

