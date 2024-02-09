A happy surprise from Johnny Galecki! The beloved Big Bang Theory star revealed he's secretly married to Morgan Galecki, and they've recently welcomed a daughter, Oona. He shared the heartwarming news alongside glimpses of their Nashville home and Oona's adorable nursery in an Architectural Digest profile. To note, Johnny shares 4-year-old son Orbison with ex-Alaina Meyer. Robert De Niro Cherishes Moments With Newborn Daughter at 80, Actor Says ‘It’s a Great Joy and Relief to Just Be With Her’.

Johnny Galecki Marries Morgan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by toofab (@toofabnews)

Johnny Galecki With Wife and Kid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki)

