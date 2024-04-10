Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's Joker: Folie à Deux trailer received positive response from the audience. Fans of DC Comics seem to be digging the pensive vibe that director Todd Phillips has created. On the other hand, fans of Kamal Haasan were also quick to notice a moment in the trailer, which serves as a throwback to the cult classic Aalavandhan. At the end of Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, Harley Quinn draws a smile with her lipstick on a window glass. The camera pulls back, lining up Joker's face against the smiley lips, seamlessly merging them for a perfect shot. On the other hand, in a compelling scene in Aalavandhan, Kamal's Nandu, in a moment of sheer regret and pain, draws a sad face on a photo frame, and moments later lines up perfectly against it, capturing the layers of his emotional troubles in just a single shot. Joker-Folie à Deux Trailer Review: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Call the Film 'Brilliant and Poetic'.

Kamal Haasan Did It First In Aalavandhan

