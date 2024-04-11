Margot Robbie expresses her enthusiasm for Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Robbie welcomes the idea, likening it to iconic roles like Macbeth or Batman that are passed on from one great actor to another. She is excited about the possibility of Gaga bringing her interpretation of the character to the musical sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix. “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters,” Robbie said. Joker-Folie À Deux Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Team Up to Create Havoc in Gotham City (Watch Video).

