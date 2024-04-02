Good news, DC fans! The makers of Joker: Folie à Deux have finally dropped an important update from the upcoming sequel to Joaquin Phoenix's hit 2019 film, Joker. On April 2, Warner Bros Pictures took to their social media account to drop the official poster for the film and revealed the trailer release date. Taking to their X (previously Twitter) handle, Warner Bros Pictures dropped the poster and wrote, "The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie". What makes the sequel even more interesting is Lady Gaga's casting. The new poster shows Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dancing in the moonlight. The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux drops on April 9, 2024. Joker 2 Cast Salary: Here's How Much Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Are Charging For the DC Film - Reports.

Joker 2 Trailer Out on April 9

