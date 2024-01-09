Actor Josh Hutcherson excitedly confirms the sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is in development, expressing his eagerness to return to filming. Hutcherson, enthusiastic about the project, reveals his eagerness to reprise his role. The announcement has ignited buzz among fans, anticipating the next installment of the popular franchise. Hutcherson's enthusiasm signals a promising continuation, hinting at the immersive and thrilling experience expected in the sequel of the beloved horror video game adaptation. Five Nights at Freddy’s Teaser Trailer Out! Josh Hutcherson’s Spooky Flick Will Give You Goosebumps! (Watch Video).

See Latest News About Five Nights At Freddy’s 2:

Josh Hutcherson confirms that ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2’ is in the works. pic.twitter.com/6JQ6R7bofb — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)