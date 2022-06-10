American singer, songwriter, actress and musician Julee Cruise passed away at the age of 65. She was widely known for her teamwork with composer Angelo Badalamenti and filmmaker David Lynch in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Ned Beatty Dies At 83; Hollywood Actor Was Known For His Roles In Superman, Nashville, Toy Story 3 Among Others.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Julee Cruise has sadly passed away at the age of 65. The singer is best known for her collaborations with David Lynch on 'Twin Peaks'. pic.twitter.com/sELUPoxiTw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 10, 2022

