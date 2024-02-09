Jurassic Park fans were taken aback a few days ago by the announcement of a new Jurassic World film in the works, set to be released on July 2, 2025. Initially, the studios were close to securing David Leitch as the director for this sequel. However, according to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, Leitch is no longer in contention, as differences in vision between the filmmaker and the studio have led to a parting of ways. New Jurassic World Movie Gets Release Date, Film to Arrive in Theatres on July 2, 2025!

David Leitch Backs Out of Jurassic World

David Leitch is not directing the next ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ movie, talks fell through… (Via: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/j7vBQcqhRO — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 9, 2024

