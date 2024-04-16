Colman Domingo is rumoured to be eyeing a role in Gareth Edwards’ Jurassic World. Scarlett Johansson is already in talks for a role. The rumour mill is abuzz with the potential involvement of Dev Patel as well. Although details about the film's storyline remain scarce, reports suggest that Domingo is being considered for the role of the villain in Edwards’ upcoming project. Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025. Jurassic World: Scarlett Johansson in Talks To Lead Universal’s Next Dinosaur Movie; Gareth Edwards Directorial To Release on July 2, 2025.

Colman Domingo To Play Villain In Jurrasic World

Colman Domingo is reportedly being eyed to play the villain in Gareth Edwards’s ‘JURASSIC WORLD.’ (Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/kv4rWT1vJl — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 15, 2024

