Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi’s song 'Just Look Up' from Netflix’s Don’t Look Up is out! The lyrics of the song are too beautiful and heart touching that it will take one to a magical world. The track from Adam McKay's movie is just unmissable. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth." The film will have limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021 and will start streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

Watch The Song Below:

