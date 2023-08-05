Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The buzz is rife that couple is expecting their first child. The rumours started doing rounds after Hailey’s pics from Drake’s recent concert surfaced online that showed the Rhode founder flaunting a baby bump. Amid these rumours, the Biebers have stepped out in coordinating red looks for date night. Justin and Hailey were seen outside a plush restaurant in West Hollywood. Hailey looked hot in a red dress with plunging neckline and ruched detail. She completed her date night look with bronzed makeup, thin neckpiece and anklet, carried a matching shoulder bag and walked in style in strappy heels. Justin looked dapper in white shirt and baggy red pants. He completed his look with black shoes and baseball cap. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Expecting Their First Child After Almost Five Years of Marriage – Reports.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/I6XWwcKwau — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 4, 2023

