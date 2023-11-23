Justin Bieber’s beloved wife, Hailey Bieber, recently celebrated her 27th birthday on November 22, 2023. Justin has now shared an adorable Instagram post wishing her well. In a video he shared, the couple is seen having a romantic moment as they lock lips with each other. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday, baby. You make life wonderful. And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you." Hailey Bieber’s ‘Sugar Plum Fairy’ Winter Look Takes the Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Sharing An Intimate Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

