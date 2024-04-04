Kanye West is facing significant allegations from a former employee in a lawsuit, accusing him of fostering a hostile work environment at his fashion brand Yeezy. Trevor Phillips, hired in November 2022, alleges misconduct by West, including imitating the iconic Nintendo character Mario from Super Mario Bros, while allegedly threatening staff. The lawsuit also accuses West of serious wrongdoing, including displaying a negative attitude towards his employees, issuing threats, engaging in racism, and even religious discrimination. Kanye West Aka Rapper Ye Deletes His Instagram Account Amid Controversy Surrounding New Name. Kanye West Accused of Mistreating Employees View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

