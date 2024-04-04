(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Kanye West Allegedly Threatens Employees By Imitating Super Mario's Voice - Reports
Trevor Phillips asserts that West's demeanour towards him and his fellow employees was consistently negative during their time at Yeezy. West even told his employees would get fired if they turned fat.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 04, 2024 11:08 PM IST