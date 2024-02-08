Kanye West debuts his daughter, North West, in his latest song, "TALKING / ONCE AGAIN", from the Vultures Album. North delivers a verse in the track, featured alongside her father. The music video, released on February 7 and Kanye shared it on his Instagram, showcases the 10-year-old singing into a microphone and having her hair braided. Directed by the D’Innocenzo Brothers and filmed by Matteo Cocco, the visuals garnered attention, with fans praising North's talent. Comments flooded in, with one user stating, "She is already better than Ice Spice," while another remarked, "Ye is really raising a legend right in front of our eyes." Kanye West Compares Himself To Elvis Presley After Being Unable to Host a Concert - Here's Why!

Kanye West's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

