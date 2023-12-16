Kanye West Reacts to ‘You Ain’t God’ Remark; Rapper Shouts ‘Shut Up, Be Quiet, Before You Get Exiled’ (Watch Video)

Renowned for his presence in controversies, Kanye West finds himself once again under the spotlight. In a recent viral video, the rapper passionately responds to a remark, "You Ain't God," with a fervent retort: "Shut up, be quiet, before you get exiled." Known for his outspoken nature, West's reaction during this incident further ignites discussion. The video, circulating widely, showcases a heated moment for the artist, prompting speculation and debate regarding the context of the confrontation. Kanye West Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Racist' Clothes In Front Of His Children.

See Kanye West's Viral Video Here:

Kanye West reacts to someone telling him “you ain't God” mid speech: “Shut up, be quiet, before you get exiled!” pic.twitter.com/w0D2ZNFsvK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2023

