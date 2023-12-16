Kanye West Reacts to ‘You Ain’t God’ Remark; Rapper Shouts ‘Shut Up, Be Quiet, Before You Get Exiled’ (Watch Video)

In a viral video, Kanye West angrily responds to a remark, warning, 'Shut up before you get exiled.' Check out the video here:

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2023 09:29 AM IST

Renowned for his presence in controversies, Kanye West finds himself once again under the spotlight. In a recent viral video, the rapper passionately responds to a remark, "You Ain't God," with a fervent retort: "Shut up, be quiet, before you get exiled." Known for his outspoken nature, West's reaction during this incident further ignites discussion. The video, circulating widely, showcases a heated moment for the artist, prompting speculation and debate regarding the context of the confrontation. Kanye West Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Racist' Clothes In Front Of His Children.

See Kanye West's Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Kanye West Reacts to ‘You Ain’t God’ Remark; Rapper Shouts ‘Shut Up, Be Quiet, Before You Get Exiled’ (Watch Video)

In a viral video, Kanye West angrily responds to a remark, warning, 'Shut up before you get exiled.' Check out the video here:

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2023 09:29 AM IST

Renowned for his presence in controversies, Kanye West finds himself once again under the spotlight. In a recent viral video, the rapper passionately responds to a remark, "You Ain't God," with a fervent retort: "Shut up, be quiet, before you get exiled." Known for his outspoken nature, West's reaction during this incident further ignites discussion. The video, circulating widely, showcases a heated moment for the artist, prompting speculation and debate regarding the context of the confrontation. Kanye West Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Racist' Clothes In Front Of His Children.

See Kanye West's Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kanye West Kanye West latest Kanye West latest news Kanye West Latest updates Kanye West news Kanye West Video Kanye West Viral Kanye West Viral Video Rapper Kanye West
You might also like
Billboard Music Awards 2023 Winners: Beyoncé, Jungkook, NewJeans, Kanye West – Check Out the Complete Winners List
Hollywood

Billboard Music Awards 2023 Winners: Beyoncé, Jungkook, NewJeans, Kanye West – Check Out the Complete Winners List
Kim Kardashian Shouts 'Stop' After Her Son Saint West Shows Middle Finger to Paps (Watch Viral Video)
Hollywood
Hollywood

Billboard Music Awards 2023 Winners: Beyoncé, Jungkook, NewJeans, Kanye West – Check Out the Complete Winners List
Kim Kardashian Shouts 'Stop' After Her Son Saint West Shows Middle Finger to Paps (Watch Viral Video)
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian Shouts 'Stop' After Her Son Saint West Shows Middle Finger to Paps (Watch Viral Video)
Kanye West Secretly Married Bianca Censori a Month After Divorcing Kim Kardashian - Reports
Hollywood

Kanye West Secretly Married Bianca Censori a Month After Divorcing Kim Kardashian - Reports
Bianca Censori’s OOTD! Kanye West’s Wife Goes Braless, Australian Architect Brings Her Racy Wardrobe to Germany (View Pics)
Fashion

Bianca Censori’s OOTD! Kanye West’s Wife Goes Braless, Australian Architect Brings Her Racy Wardrobe to Germany (View Pics)
Fashion

Bianca Censori’s OOTD! Kanye West’s Wife Goes Braless, Australian Architect Brings Her Racy Wardrobe to Germany (View Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
Ketamine
10K+ searches
Rebel Moon
10K+ searches
Samsung phones high risk
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
Ketamine
10K+ searches
Rebel Moon
10K+ searches
Samsung phones high risk
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma