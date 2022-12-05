The popular subreddit r/Kanye that was about everything Kanye West has seen quite a bit of change in the past few days. With the rapper showcasing his support for Nazis and praising Hitler, many of his fans have taken offense to the comments made by him and demanded the subreddit be shut down originally. However, fans rather decided to raise awareness about the Holocaust on the page. Kanye West Calls Elon Musk 'Half Chinese' After Twitter Suspension (View Post).

Check Out the Tweet:

Kanye subreddit is transforming into a Holocaust awareness subreddit pic.twitter.com/Lrh9OOVcw2 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 3, 2022

