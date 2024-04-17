Kate Beckinsale recently sparked speculation about her health as she shared a photo donning a 'Tummy Troubles Survivor' T-shirt, subtly hinting at her recent health concerns. The shirt, embellished with flowers and featuring a cartoon bunny in armour brandishing a shield and sword, appeared to convey a message of resilience. Beckinsale complemented the casual outfit with blue jeans, a diamond-studded belt, and accessorised with a black headband and bow in her hair. This sartorial choice comes after her earlier Instagram post on March 11, where she shared emotive hospital pictures and hinted at feeling unwell, prompting concern among her followers. Kate Beckinsale Slams BAFTA for Sending ‘Cold Email’ Regarding Inclusion of Her Late Stepdad Roy Battersby in Their ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute Segment.

Kate Beckinsale's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

