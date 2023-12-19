Kate Micucci, the comedian celebrated for her roles in shows like The Big Bang Theory and films like The Little Hours, delivered heartening news to her fans: she's triumphed over lung cancer following a successful surgery. Despite not having a history of smoking, Micucci stunned her audience earlier this month by disclosing her battle with lung cancer. In a recent health update on her TikTok profile, Micucci expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of good wishes and love she received, emphasising how deeply meaningful it was during such a trying time. She joyfully announced, 'I have great news—I am cancer-free!' Big Bang Theory Actor Kate Micucci Talks About Her Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Reveals 'I Have Never Smoked a Cigarette In My Life' (Watch Video).

Kate Micucci Reveals She Is Cancer-free!

Kate Micucci is cancer-free! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/j2rsNV8u5s — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) December 18, 2023

