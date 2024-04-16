Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant made a rare public appearance together at the 2024 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, held at The Geffen Contemporary. The 59-year-old John Wick star looked dapper in a dark suit paired with a scarf and tan boots, while Grant, aged 51, turned heads in a stunning blue gown featuring a deep v-neck and subtle side cutouts, complemented by a light pink clutch. The couple exuded happiness as they shared a kiss before the event and posed together with beaming smiles for the cameras during the gala. Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Keanu Reeves To Voice Shadow In Jim Carrey and James Marsden's Film - Reports.

Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Kiss At 2024 MOCA Gala

Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant (Photo Credits: X)

