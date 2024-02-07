At the 51st Saturn Awards, Keanu Reeves delivered a deeply emotional tribute to his late John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick, who passed away at 60 from heart disease in 2023. Accepting the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, Reeves spoke of Reddick's kindness, generosity, and creative brilliance, highlighting his unique ability to blend strength with vulnerability. Reeves struggled to contain his emotions as he described Reddick's impact on set, portraying him as a guiding light whose presence inspired all around him. Despite Reddick's passing, Reeves emphasised his enduring legacy, promising that his memory would continue to shine brightly both in their hearts and on the screen. RIP Lance Reddick: Keanu Reeves, John Wick and The Wire Cast Remember the Late Actor.

Keanu Reeves Delivers Emotional Tribute To Late Actor Lance Reddick: