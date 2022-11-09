While we will see him again next year, Keanu Reeves already has his future appearances as John Wick sorted out. According to Collider, Reeves is set to return as the assassin once more in Ana de Armas' spinoff, Ballerina. The film which is currently shooting right now doesn't have a release date, but you can check out Keanu Reeves nail headshots on the big screen next year when John Wick: Chapter 4 releases on March 24. Ballerina: Ana de Armas to Star in John Wick Spinoff, Filming to Begin This Summer - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

