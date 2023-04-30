Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out into New York city for date night and the pair looked hot! The model wore a sheer top which revealed her boobs with a fur lined leather mini skirt. While the rapper wore a handsome black outfit with a yellow and black jacket, with sunglasses and hoop earrings. Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at ‘Long Handed’ Kendall Jenner As the Reality TV Star Drops Sexy Bikini Pics on Instagram.

View Kendall and Bunny's Pics:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in New York City. https://t.co/E0ltE3IOln — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)