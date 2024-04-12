Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for a new live-action comedy to be released by Paramount Pictures in 2025. The news was shared by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who also confirmed that the movie's production will begin this summer. The news was announced at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 11. Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free will co-produce the untitled project through PGLang company along with Parker and Stone. Robbins said, "I'm excited to announce that we're going into production this summer on a comedy by the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The script is one of the funniest and the most original scripts we've ever read, and it's certain to create some fireworks when it hits theatres on July 4, 2025." Paramount Pictures Thrills Fans With Gladiator II and Exciting New Damien Chazelle Project.

Kendrick Lamar and South Park Creators Join Hands for an Action Comedy

