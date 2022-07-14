A representative of Khloé Kardashian revealed to PEOPLE that The Kardashians star and her ex-Tristan Thompson are expecting second child together via surrogate. The rep was quoted as saying, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.” Tristan Thompson Publicly Admits Fathering Maralee Nichols’ Baby After He Undergoes a Paternity Test, Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian And Ex-Tristan Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)