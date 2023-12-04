Kim Kardashian has secured her next acting role, taking the lead in a series produced by Ryan Murphy! This marks their second collaboration following their work on this fall’s installment of American Horror Story. As reported by Deadline, the show is a high-end, glamorous role featuring Kim as Los Angeles most accomplished divorce lawyer and the proprietor of an all-female law firm. Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian Crash Their Daughters North West and Monroe Cannon's TikTok Video – Watch.

Kim Kardashian To Star In New Drama Series:

Kim Kardashian will star in a legal drama series from Ryan Murphy. She will play Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm. pic.twitter.com/Rj6xwMGr6i — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)