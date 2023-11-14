According to GQ, Kim Kardashian, she’s the man! The mother of four has been named GQ magazine’s Tycoon of the Year as part of its 2023 Men of the Year covers, alongside other honorees actor Jacob Elordi and rapper Travis Scott. The reason for the honor is her Skims clothing company is launching a men’s line. In the cover shot, Kardashian wears an oversized Black suit jacket, pinstripe white button-down shirt, and tie as she licks off orange Cheetos dust from her thumb. Get Perky Breasts like Kim Kardashian Without Duct Tapes! SKIMS Launches Body Tape to Lift Boobs in Plunging Neckline Dresses.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Pictures Here:

Kim Kardashian covers @GQMagazine’s ‘Men of the Year’ issue. 📸: Jack Bridgland pic.twitter.com/EQpBzjWJk8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)