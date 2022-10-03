Supermodel Kim Kardashian in legal trounle as she will now have to pay a huge fine of $1.26 million fine for backing a crypto asset, in a case that officials said was part of a widespread problem among celebrities. Kardashian will pay the fine and co-operate with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as per the reports. Libra Season: Kim Kardashian, Hina Khan, Zac Efron – A Look at Most Stylish Libras.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kim Kardashian to pay huge fine for backing cryptocurrency 🚨 https://t.co/EHyBE2Jdtn — The Independent (@Independent) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)