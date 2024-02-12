The first proper trailer of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dropped during the Super Bowl 2024, and it looks quite epic! Wes Ball's film is set about 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, where the apes have now completely conquered the Earth, and humans are mere sport for them for hunting. Once again, it is an ape who becomes an unlikely saviour for a human, who is deemed to be far more intelligent than her peers and could challenge the primates' current status quo. While the plot isn't anything new, the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes features some fantastic visuals and battle scenes, and looks to be a winner! Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes Teaser Trailer: Conflict Between Simian and Man Is Renewed in Wes Ball’s Upcoming Film!

Watch the Trailer of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:

