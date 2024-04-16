Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor take centre stage in a fresh take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. This new Broadway musical, titled Romeo + Juliet, infuses the classic love story with modern political themes, promising a powerful and timely production. Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold helms the project, while Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff contributes original music. Mark your calendars and watch for ticket sales to open in May! Henry Cavill and Natalia Viscuso Expecting Their First Child! Everything You Need To Know About Man of Steel Star’s Mexican Partner.

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor in Romeo + Juliet

First look at Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler in the upcoming adaptation of ‘ROMEO + JULIET.’ pic.twitter.com/1HHq6TQPCZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)