Riverdale star KJ Apa likes his coffee THIS way! As the New Zealand star took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself making his cup of caffeine by adding wife Clara Berry's breast milk. Yes, that is right. He captioned his post as "My wife is a milk machine and I love it." This particular clip of the actor has garnered a mixed response online. Even Clara jokingly commented on the video and said, "Happy to feed my family."

Watch KJ Apa Drinking Breast Milk:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)