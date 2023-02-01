Knock At The Cabin is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G Tremblay. Directed by M Night Shyamalan, the film starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird was premiered in a special screening in NYC at the Rose Hall on January 30. The film has opened to positive response from netizens. From the performances, screenplay, direction and other technical aspects of this film have been hailed. Knock at the Cabin Trailer 2: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird’s Film Promises Edge-of-the-Seat Drama (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Knock At The Cabin Below:

'Engaging Thriller'

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is a tense and engaging thriller that thrives in its intimate sequences of terror. Still, it’s hindered by a shallowness to the storytelling that keeps it from being more engaging. But the ensemble is captivating, and Shyamalan crafts an effective atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/srbBTGa9RO — Josh Parham (@JRParham) February 1, 2023

'Best Film'

KNOCK AT THE CABIN takes an impossible moral choice & builds an entire tension-filled plot around it. The result is M. Night Shyamalan’s best film in years with some of Dave Bautista’s most humane work yet. A taut, high-stakes & emotionally grounded warning of our own end times. pic.twitter.com/s6praP4ea6 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 1, 2023

'Insane Roller Coaster Of Emotions'

Knock At The Cabin floored me! What an insane roller coaster of emotions! #KnockAtTheCabin pic.twitter.com/JzcondMTRs — Luis Rodriguez (@cultureelixir) February 1, 2023

'Blown Away'

Knock at the Cabin: Blown away by Shyamalan’s formal dexterity at full blast. His best since The Village with stunning tension, performances, and visual elegance. Book lovers will be divided, but I adored the change to the novel’s gut-punch ending to something much more textured. pic.twitter.com/iFLWP5miEA — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) February 1, 2023

'Tense And Tight'

#KnockAtTheCabin was fantastic! It has everything you could want from a Shyamalan film. Tense and tight, brutal at all the right moments. Touching, but in the next moment terrifying. Aims to find meaning in the tragedies that humanity has always had to face. Go see it! pic.twitter.com/oAvk879lk5 — Aaron Bartuska 👻 (@aaronbartusk) February 1, 2023

