Knock at the Cabin is the upcoming film starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird in the lead. The makers have dropped the second trailer and it promises to be edge-of-the-seat drama. The trailer gives glimpses of how a family of three, vacationing at a remote cabin, is taken hostage by four strangers. It further shows the family is asked to make sacrifice to avert the apocalypse. Knock at the Cabin Trailer: Dave Bautista Is Here to Prevent the Apocalypse in M Night Shyamalan's Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of Knock At The Cabin Trailer 2 Below:

