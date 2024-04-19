Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 45th birthday today, April 19, and her husband, Travis Barker, feels grateful for the life he and his wife have created together. Travis took to his social media to wish the love of his life a happy birthday. He shared a post on Instagram, dropping several family snaps, including one with their 5-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together." Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Drinking Her Own Breast Milk to Curb Sickness, Shares Post On Insta!.

Check Out Travis Barker’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)