Boygenius, the indie-rock supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, announced the release of their much awaited debut full-length, 'The Record'. Not just that, they also revealed that actress Kristen Stewart will be directing atleast 3 music videos for them. Check The Tweet. Spencer Star Kristen Stewart Reveals She’s Working on a Ghost-Hunting Reality Series, Describes It As ‘Paranormal Romp in a Queer Space’.

The Tweet Which Was Shared Recently:

Kristen Stewart is directing three music videos for boygenius. pic.twitter.com/dtruktMmPv — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)