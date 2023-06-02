In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner was recently spotted alongside acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet, sparking waves of speculation about a potential romantic involvement. The elusive duo made their first public appearance together, igniting the curiosity of fans and media alike. In the images, Kylie and Timothee were seen strolling together through a serene wooded area, engrossed in an intense conversation. Timothee sported a tie-dyed shirt, while Kylie flaunted a trendy crop top and held a plastic cup in hand. The pictures showcase their casual yet fashionable attire, capturing a candid moment between the rumored couple. Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Is ‘Not Serious’- Reports.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted together for the first time since dating rumors, in new photos obtained by Page Six. pic.twitter.com/aAKymQZGIk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

