Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are rumoured to be in relationship almost for a year now. Although the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, they are yet to make their relationship official. In September, at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in LA, a video went viral that showed the rumoured couple sharing a passionate kiss. A source has now spilled the beans on their romantic relationship. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the 26-year-old beauty mogul is ‘incredibly happy’ with the Dune actor. The source also stated, “He is very supportive of her career and she of his.” Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Passionate Kiss at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in LA (Watch Viral Video).

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Relationship

